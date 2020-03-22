WELLS ENTERPRISES SAYS EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Wells Enterprises of Le Mars has released a statement that they were notified Saturday that one of their team members at their Le Mars corporate center tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the team member is on self-quarantine and that team members known to have been in contact with the individual have been notified and asked to self-quarantine.

Team members quarantined during this time will not be allowed to return to work until the

recommended quarantine period has passed and they are symptom free.

The company hasn’t stated where the employee lives, but as of Sunday afternoon, the state health department had not confirmed any Plymouth County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wells wants to assure everyone that their ice cream is manufactured under strict health and safety guidelines and that the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization report that there is no evidence to suggest that food produced in the United States can transmit COVID-19.