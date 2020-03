TWO ARRESTED AFTER JONES STREET HOME INVASION

TWO WALTHILL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ARE IN JAIL FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A PERSON IN THEIR SIOUX CITY HOME SUNDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THREE PEOPLE ENTERED THE RESIDENCE AT 1214 JONES STREET AROUND 8:45AM, STRUCK THE MALE VICTIM WITH A SHOTGUN AND STOLE SEVERAL ITEMS FROM THE RESIDENCE.

THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE WAS SPOTTED AND SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS WERE DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED.

GRANT

29 YEAR OLD TAREAH GRANT AND 28 YEAR OLD JOSHUA WALKER WERE ARRESTED AND EACH CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND FELONY ASSAULT.

THEY ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.