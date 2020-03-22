REYNOLDS ISSUES NEW EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION REGARDING CORONA VIRUS

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 22 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 were reported Sunday and 23 on Saturday for a total of 90 positive cases in 24 counties.

One of the cases is in Woodbury County and another in Sioux County, marking the first two confirmed cases in Northwest Iowa.

To date, there have been 1,215 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed another emergency proclamation affecting certain businesses that took effect at 10pm Sunday:

Reynolds latest proclamation also provides relief measures to other areas:

Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.