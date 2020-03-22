FRANCISCO SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sioux City woman who schemed with her husband to illegally harbor a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl in what authorities called a human trafficking case has been sentenced to a year in prison.

40-year-old Amy Francisco was sentenced Friday in federal court.

She pleaded guilty in November and received credit for 255 days in jail already served.

Her husband, 38-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, pleaded guilty in December to federal counts of smuggling and unlawful possession of identification documents.

Prosecutors say Francisco-Nicolas helped smuggle the girl and her father from Guatemala to Sioux City.

His sentencing has been continued.