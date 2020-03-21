WOODBURY COUNTY HAS 1ST CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19

Siouxland District Health officials say a case of novel corona virus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in a resident of Woodbury County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the individual is a middle-aged female (41-60 years) and is self-isolating at home.

Siouxland District Health says while this is the first confirmed local case, this is likely not the last that we will see.

Health Department Director Kevin Grieme says he encourages all residents to continue to make prevention a priority.

These actions include:

• Practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

• Staying home when ill

• Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19.

Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

• Other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved AND

• At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think that you may need to visit a healthcare provider, call first.

Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home.

For up-to-date information about novel coronavirus, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.