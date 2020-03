NO INJURIES WHEN ROOF FACADE COLLAPSES AT SIOUX CITY GIFTS SHOP

THE OWNERS OF THE SIOUX CITY GIFTS SHOP GOT A SCARE WHEN THE ROOF FACADE ATOP THE STORE COLLAPSED ONTO THE SIDEWALK SATURDAY MORNING.

LOU ANN LINDBLADE WAS IN HER STORE WHEN SHE AND HER HUSBAND GEORGE HEARD THE CRASH:

OC………TO THE BUILDING. :16

THE LINDBLADES PUT UP SAFETY TAPE AROUND THEIR BUILDING ENTRANCE, BUT THE DAMAGE WAS CONFINED TO THE ROOF AND FRONT SIDEWALK:

OC………….IN THE FUTURE. :13

THE GIFT SHOP AT 1922 PIERCE STREET REMAINS OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AND LINDBLADE SAYS THEY WILL TRY TO LEARN WHY THE FACADE FELL OVER.

Photos by George Lindblade