MORE IOWA COVID-19 CASES CONFIRMED (UPDATE)

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 22 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 90 positive cases.

Two of those cases are in Northwest Iowa, with one in Woodbury and one in Sioux County.

There have been 1,215 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals include:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 23 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 have been reported, for a total of 68 positive cases.

None of the new cases are in Northwest Iowa.

To date, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

The state of Iowa will begin to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs this coming week.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days.

This will support Iowa’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)