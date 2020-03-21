JOE YOGERST – 100 DRIVES 500 IDEAS: Where to Go * When to Go * What to See * What to Do

Author: Joe Yogerst

Book: 100 DRIVES 500 IDEAS: Where to Go * When to Go * What to See * What to Do

Publishing: National Geographic (March 3, 2020)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Buckle up for the road trip of a lifetime: 100 epic journeys through all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces offering thousands of sites and roadside attractions along the way. A sequel to the best-selling 50 States, 5,000 Ideas.

From a vineyard route through Northwest wine country to a winter wonderland on Alberta’s Icefields Parkway, this informative travel guide offers epic sights, good bites, and pure fun. Pack your car and hit the road to experience 100 drives–both classic and off the beaten track–across the United States and Canada. You’ll find innovative itineraries outlining your route, along with when to go and what to see and do along the way. And there’s something here to satisfy every passenger. Take in the magnificent turns along Alaska’s Route One through Anchorage to Kenai. Or wind your way through retro spots from Chicago to Los Angeles on Route 66. On nearly 600 miles of New Mexico’s Trail of the Ancients, stop off to encounter sites dating back to A.D. 850. Or discover fossils along Dinosaur Drive, a route that winds its way from Calgary to Denver. Beach lovers will delight in Hawaii’s Oahu Circle Island Drive, while history lovers can follow Canada’s War of 1812 trail: a cruise between Montreal and Windsor with stops at major battlefields along the way.

Filled with expert tips, tons of activities, and plenty to see and do as you drive–the ultimate road trip playlist anyone?–here is an inspirational and practical keepsake for any road warrior.