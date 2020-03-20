WOODBURY SUPERVISORS SPECIAL ELECTION DELAYED UNTIL JULY

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is rescheduling upcoming special elections in Woodbury, Plymouth and Black Hawk counties. for Tuesday, July 7th.

Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill says that means the April 14th election to replace Jeremy Taylor on the County Board of Supervisors will be delayed:

Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Justin Wright are the two candidates in the Woodbury County Supervisors race.

The other special elections are in Plymouth County for the City of Craig and Black Hawk County for the City of Cedar Falls.

July 7th is the first date available for these rescheduled special elections. Under Iowa law, they could not be held on the same day or within four weeks of the June 2 primary.