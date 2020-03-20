STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS ASSURE DRINKING WATER IS SAFE FROM COVID-19

State Health officials in Iowa and Nebraska are reassuring the public that their states public drinking water remains safe to drink.

Jim Macy of the Nebraska Environmental Department says the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies:

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also reports that based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is very low.

Disinfection methods used in drinking water treatment plants are effective for inactivation of corona viruses and all other viruses.

Iowans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.