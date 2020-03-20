REYNOLDS EMERGENCY DECLARATION COVERS A VARIETY OF RELIEF MEASURES

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately providing additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by this public health disaster.

The declaration temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest.

It temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances

It extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures

The declaration also permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.

It permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices.

It also suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.

The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan

This state of disaster emergency shall expire on April 16th at 11:59 p.m., unless sooner terminated or extended in writing by the governor.