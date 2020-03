Eight more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nebraska, including the first in Lincoln.

Doctor Gary Anthone Chief Medical Officer of the state health department says the percentage of confirmed cases compared to total tests in Nebraska is low:

Dr. Anthone says the state has been testing mainly high risk individuals, because of a limited number of test kits:

The new total in Nebraska on Friday was 37 positive cases.