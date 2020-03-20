IOWA JOBLESS RATE EXPECTED TO SPIKE UPWARDS DUE TO COVID-19 CLOSINGS

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says there is a huge increase in jobless claims as businesses shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iowa Restaurant Association warns the jobs for as many as 80-thousand Iowans in that industry are in jeopardy due to the unprecedented closure of bars and restaurants.

Townsend says her agency’s goal is to get an unemployment check to most every eligible Iowan no more than 10 days after they file their claim.

The requirement that Iowans receiving unemployment benefits actively search for other jobs has been temporarily waived during this emergency period as well.

State officials will release a report next Friday.