HORNICK HOPES TO START FLOOD BERM PROJECT

It’s been a year since everyone in the town of Hornick had to evacuate because of flooding.

Mayor Scott Mitchell says there’s been progress, but they still have a long way to go.

Hornick had about 220 residents when last year’s flooding hit.

The town was awarded more than two-million dollars last year to build a protective barrier called a berm around the city, to prevent future flooding.

Mitchell says the town is still waiting to start the project.

The community is waiting for funding from FEMA for the road repairs.

