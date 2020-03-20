HORNICK HOPES TO START FLOOD BERM PROJECT

It’s been a year since everyone in the town of Hornick had to evacuate because of flooding.
Mayor Scott Mitchell says there’s been progress, but they still have a long way to go.
OC……….to fix it.” :13
Hornick had about 220 residents when last year’s flooding hit.
The town was awarded more than two-million dollars last year to build a protective barrier called a berm around the city, to prevent future flooding.
Mitchell says the town is still waiting to start the project.
OC……….for the berm.” :09
The community is waiting for funding from FEMA for the road repairs.
Katie Peikes IPR