FOOD BANK RECEIVES DONATION FROM CENTRAL BANK & INSURANCE

The Food Bank of Siouxland received a $5,000 check from Central Bank & Insurance on Friday to purchase and provide more food for those in need.

That is the local portion of $55,000 donated by the financial agency to support local food charities as communities face challenges from the coronavirus.

Central Bank CFO and President, John Brown says they “felt they had to do something substantial to assist with the ongoing availability of emergency food and supplies.”

Three-hundred employees in 26 locations throughout Iowa and South Dakota contribute to Central Bank’s tradition of community responsibility.