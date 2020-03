DAKOTA CITY & CEDAR COUNTY BEGIN EMERGENCY MEASURES

THE MAYOR OF DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR THAT TOWN BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS.

THE DECLARATION SUSPENDS UTILITY DISCONNECTIONS BECAUSE OF NON-PAYMENT.

CITY HALL IN DAKOTA CITY IS NOW CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC BUT BUSINESS MAY BE CONDUCTED ONLINE, BY TELEPHONE AND A DRIVE THROUGH WINDOW.

THE DAKOTA CITY LIBRARY HAS ALSO BEEN CLOSED.

CITY SERVICES, SUCH AS POLICE, FIRE, ELECTRICITY AND WATER CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED.

THE CEDAR COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN HARTINGTON WILL BEGIN LIMITING PUBLIC ACCESS TO THEIR FACILITY ON MONDAY.

RESIDENTS THERE ARE ENCOURAGED TO CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT OR EMAIL OR USE A DROPBOX AT THE BUILDING’S NORTH ENTRANCE.