BUS OVERTURNS ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR ELK POINT

Several passengers were injured Friday morning when a Jefferson Lines passengers bus skidded and overturned on Interstate 29 near Elk Point.

South Dakota authorities say the driver, 67-year-old Michael Swan of Lawrence, Kansas, was northbound on I-29 around 8:35 a.m. when he driver shifted lanes to pass a pick-up.

The bus began to slide causing the Swan to lose control and overturn the bus into the east ditch.

Swan was wearing his seat belt and was transported to a hospital in Vermillion.

Several of the 12 passengers on board were also taken to the hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH