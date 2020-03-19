Home Local News COVID-19 SOUTH SIOUX CITY CLOSES CITY HALL TO PUBLIC

South Sioux City’s City Hall is now closed to the public.
Utility bills will be accepted at the drive up window or the drop box.

Meetings with the city staff will be by appointment and telephone numbers will also be posted at the door.

This will remain in effect for an indefinite period.

Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska’s 10 person limit so some members of the city council and city boards will participate by phone.

The buildings will be locked and all walk-in public will be limited to entry by appointment only.

  • Office Phone Numbers and Email:

City Administrator                          402.494.7517            lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org

Assistant City Administrator       402.494.9407            ogomez@southsiouxcity.org

City Clerk                                          402.494.7594            nwalsh@southsiouxcity.org

Public Works                                   402.494.9407            ogomez@southsiouxcity.org

Parks & Recreation                       402.494.7540            gmaffit@southsiouxcity.org

Code Enforcement                                    402.494.7532            kzimmerman@southsiouxcity.org

Communications Coordinator    402.494.8328            dfeenstra@southsiouxcity.org

Law Enforcement                           402.494.7512

Fire Department                              402.494.7508           

 

 

