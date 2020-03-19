SOUTH SIOUX CITY CLOSES CITY HALL TO PUBLIC

South Sioux City’s City Hall is now closed to the public.

Utility bills will be accepted at the drive up window or the drop box.

Meetings with the city staff will be by appointment and telephone numbers will also be posted at the door.

This will remain in effect for an indefinite period.

Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska’s 10 person limit so some members of the city council and city boards will participate by phone.

The buildings will be locked and all walk-in public will be limited to entry by appointment only.

Office Phone Numbers and Email:

City Administrator 402.494.7517 lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org

Assistant City Administrator 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org

City Clerk 402.494.7594 nwalsh@southsiouxcity.org

Public Works 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org

Parks & Recreation 402.494.7540 gmaffit@southsiouxcity.org

Code Enforcement 402.494.7532 kzimmerman@southsiouxcity.org

Communications Coordinator 402.494.8328 dfeenstra@southsiouxcity.org

Law Enforcement 402.494.7512

Fire Department 402.494.7508