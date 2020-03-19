SOUTH SIOUX CITY CLOSES CITY HALL TO PUBLIC

South Sioux City’s City Hall is now closed to the public.
Utility bills will be accepted at the drive up window or the drop box.
Meetings with the city staff will be by appointment and telephone numbers will also be posted at the door.
This will remain in effect for an indefinite period.
Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska’s 10 person limit so some members of the city council and city boards will participate by phone.
The buildings will be locked and all walk-in public will be limited to entry by appointment only.
- Office Phone Numbers and Email:
City Administrator 402.494.7517 lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org
Assistant City Administrator 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org
City Clerk 402.494.7594 nwalsh@southsiouxcity.org
Public Works 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org
Parks & Recreation 402.494.7540 gmaffit@southsiouxcity.org
Code Enforcement 402.494.7532 kzimmerman@southsiouxcity.org
Communications Coordinator 402.494.8328 dfeenstra@southsiouxcity.org
Law Enforcement 402.494.7512
Fire Department 402.494.7508