ONE MAN IS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY THURSDAY AT THE AMERICINN HOTEL LOCATED AT 4230 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

POLICE FOUND THE MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME.

THE STABBING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.