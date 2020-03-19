PLYMOUTH COUNTY LATEST TO CLOSE COURTHOUSE OVER VIRUS CONCERNS

Plymouth County is the latest in Iowa to decide to close their courthouse.

The Board of Supervisors agreed to close the courthouse and annex to the public beginning at noon today (Thursday).

Many of the county government services can be conducted online at the Plymouth County website.

Residents may also contact any of the county offices via telephone and there is a drop box in the north lower vestibule of the Courthouse that is available from 8 am to 5 pm.

That includes the Plymouth County Treasurer’s office.

The office will continue to process property tax payments and motor vehicle transactions, but customers will be required to conduct their transactions through the mail, online or by using the drop box.