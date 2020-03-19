ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL STILL A GO FOR MID-MAY

Pella, Iowa has decided to cancel its Tulip Time Festival, but officials in Orange City are still hoping to have their annual tulip festival in mid-May.
Mike Hofman, executive director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, says the festival committee met earlier this week:
OC………weekend in May. ;15
Hofman says the festival organizers want everyone participating to be safe:
OC………unnecessarily. :12
Hofman says organizers of the celebrations are hoping they will be able to proceed and will prepare as much as they can in hopes of holding the events:
OC………14th, 15th and 16th.
This year marks the 80th anniversary for the Orange City Tulip Festival, as well as Orange City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration for that May 14th-16th weekend.