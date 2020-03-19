IOWA COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS INCREASE

Iowa health officials have confirmed nine additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total Wednesday to 38.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says three of the cases are residents of Johnson County, two are from Polk County, two are from Dallas County and the last two are from Washington and Winneshiek counties.

That news follows the announcement that employees at Iowa’s public universities may get an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave under an emergency measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards used his new emergency powers to authorize the universities and special schools to provide the extra leave.