SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOTS FIRED CALL WHERE A HOUSE WAS STRUCK BY GUNFIRE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

OFFICERS WERE SENT TO THE 900 BLOCK OF 19TH STREET AT 9:30PM AND SPOKE WITH THE RESIDENT OF THE HOME.

ONE BULLET STRUCK THE HOME AND NO ONE WAS INJURED.

THAT INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.