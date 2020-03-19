Home Local News COVID-19 DAKOTA COUNTY COURTHOUSE ALSO CLOSES

Woody Gottburg
Dakota County’s Board of Commissioners held emergency meetings Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning to close down their count courthouse to the public because of COVID-19.

The Courthouse will remain staffed to conduct business by appointment, telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and on-line services.
The Courthouse doors will be locked.

All walk-in Public will be limited to entry into the Courthouse by appointment only.

Assessor                                402-987-2101            assessor@dakotacountyne.org

Attorney                                402-987-2151            dakotacountyattorney@gmail.com

Clerk                                       402-987-2130            jspencer@dakotacountyne.org

County Court                       402-987-2145            kerri.wiese@nebraska.gov

Sheriff/Jail                            402-987-2170

Treasurer                              402-987-2131            dctreasurer@dakotacountyne.org

District Court                       402-987-2114            phyllis.obermeyer@nebraska.gov

Driver Exam                         402-494-8260

Register of Deeds               402-987-2161            dbenton@dakotacountyne.org

Juvenile Coordinator         402-987-2157            sdeck@dakotacountyne.org

Public Defender                  402-987-2139            publicdefender@dakotacountyne.org

Veterans Service                 402-987-2120            bjohnston@dakotacountyne.org

Health Department            402-987-2164            dchd@dakotacountyne.org

Emergency Manager         402-987-2106            dhagberg@dakotacountyne.org

Extension                              402-987-2140         tpetersen3@unl.edu                         1505 Broadway Street, Dakota City

Road Department               402-632-5006            dakotacoroad@nntc.net              1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

Planning & Zoning              402-632-5006            dakotacoroad@nntc.net              1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

 

