DAKOTA COUNTY COURTHOUSE ALSO CLOSES

Dakota County’s Board of Commissioners held emergency meetings Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning to close down their count courthouse to the public because of COVID-19.

The Courthouse will remain staffed to conduct business by appointment, telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and on-line services.

The Courthouse doors will be locked.

All walk-in Public will be limited to entry into the Courthouse by appointment only.

Assessor 402-987-2101 assessor@dakotacountyne.org

Attorney 402-987-2151 dakotacountyattorney@gmail.com

Clerk 402-987-2130 jspencer@dakotacountyne.org

County Court 402-987-2145 kerri.wiese@nebraska.gov

Sheriff/Jail 402-987-2170

Treasurer 402-987-2131 dctreasurer@dakotacountyne.org

District Court 402-987-2114 phyllis.obermeyer@nebraska.gov

Driver Exam 402-494-8260

Register of Deeds 402-987-2161 dbenton@dakotacountyne.org

Juvenile Coordinator 402-987-2157 sdeck@dakotacountyne.org

Public Defender 402-987-2139 publicdefender@dakotacountyne.org

Veterans Service 402-987-2120 bjohnston@dakotacountyne.org

Health Department 402-987-2164 dchd@dakotacountyne.org

Emergency Manager 402-987-2106 dhagberg@dakotacountyne.org

Extension 402-987-2140 tpetersen3@unl.edu 1505 Broadway Street, Dakota City

Road Department 402-632-5006 dakotacoroad@nntc.net 1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

Planning & Zoning 402-632-5006 dakotacoroad@nntc.net 1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard