CITY TRANSIT SERVICE CONTINUES TO RUN NORMAL ROUTES

Sioux City’s transit bus service is continuing to run its normal routes.

Assistant City Manager Mike Collett says the city is encouraging riders to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work, or for medical needs:

Collett says to ensure social distancing, riders are reminded to limit interaction and to not congregate in groups of more than ten people at the MLK Ground Transportation Center:

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.

The MLK Center is open to passengers actively transferring between routes at 509 Nebraska Street.