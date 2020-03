The resident of a Sioux Center home was surprised but escaped injury when a vehicle being pursued by police crashed through their kitchen wall late Tuesday night.

Sioux Center Police Chief Mike Halma says the chase began at around 10:20 p.m. after officers were notified of a hit-and-run accident:

Halma says the unidentified male suspect was between 25-35 years old and was injured and taken to the Sioux Center hospital for treatment.

KLEM News