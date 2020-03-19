Borchers & Lamb NAIA DII All Americans

KANSAS CITY – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan was named National Player of the Year.

Mangas is now a three-time All-America selection after being named to the first team in both 2018 and 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 26.88 points per game and is ranked No. 3 in the nation in that category. As a junior, he totals 2,479 points on his career scoring over 800 in each of his three years. A native of Warsaw, Ind., Mangas is ranked No. 2 in Division II in total scoring, No. 3 in points per game, No. 4 in total blocks (87) and No. 5 in blocks per game (2.72). He helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 2 ranking in the nation in the final Division II Men’s basketball poll.

Mangas is the one of six players to be named to the first team that were also selected to the top team last year. Mitchell Fink of Oregon Tech, Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Paul Marandet of Spring Arbor (Mich.), Talon Pinckney of College of Idaho and Nic Reed of Olivet Nazarene were all first-team selections in 2019.

Both Tyler Borchers of Morningside (Iowa) and Dwight Burton of Madonna (Mich.) were named to the first team after being named to the second team in 2019. Jevon Knox of Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) is the lone member of the 2019 second team to also be featured on the second team in 2020.

Hussayn Ford of Northwest (Wash.), Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff, Justin Martin of Multnomah (Ore.) and Bishop Smith of IU East (Ind.) all improved from being an honorable mention in 2019 to the second team in 2020. Leo Behrend of Ave Maria (Fla.) also moved out of the honorable mention category from 2019 into the third team in 2020.

Coach Colby Blaine of College of Idaho was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Blaine lead the Yotes to a 31-3 record and a No. 1 ranking in the final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25.