Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Borchers & Lamb NAIA DII All Americans

Borchers & Lamb NAIA DII All Americans

By
JB
-
6
0
SHARE

KANSAS CITY – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan was named National Player of the Year.

Mangas is now a three-time All-America selection after being named to the first team in both 2018 and 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 26.88 points per game and is ranked No. 3 in the nation in that category. As a junior, he totals 2,479 points on his career scoring over 800 in each of his three years. A native of Warsaw, Ind., Mangas is ranked No. 2 in Division II in total scoring, No. 3 in points per game, No. 4 in total blocks (87) and No. 5 in blocks per game (2.72). He helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 2 ranking in the nation in the final Division II Men’s basketball poll.

Mangas is the one of six players to be named to the first team that were also selected to the top team last year. Mitchell Fink of Oregon Tech, Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Paul Marandet of Spring Arbor (Mich.), Talon Pinckney of College of Idaho and Nic Reed of Olivet Nazarene were all first-team selections in 2019.

Both Tyler Borchers of Morningside (Iowa) and Dwight Burton of Madonna (Mich.) were named to the first team after being named to the second team in 2019. Jevon Knox of Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) is the lone member of the 2019 second team to also be featured on the second team in 2020.

Hussayn Ford of Northwest (Wash.), Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff, Justin Martin of Multnomah (Ore.) and Bishop Smith of IU East (Ind.) all improved from being an honorable mention in 2019 to the second team in 2020. Leo Behrend of Ave Maria (Fla.) also moved out of the honorable mention category from 2019 into the third team in 2020.

Coach Colby Blaine of College of Idaho was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Blaine lead the Yotes to a 31-3 record and a No. 1 ranking in the final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25.

FIRST TEAM
Name School Hometown Year Position Height
*Kyle Mangas ^ Indiana Wesleyan Warsaw, Ind. JR Guard 6-4
Junior Arrey WVU Tech (W.Va.) Blacklick, Ohio JR Guard 6-0
Tyler Borchers & Morningside (Iowa) Le Mars, Iowa SR Center 6-7
Dwight Burton & Madonna (Mich.) Detroit, Mich. SR Guard 6-1
TreVion Crews Bethel (Ind.) Fort Wayne, Ind. JR Guard 6-0
Mitchell Fink ^ Oregon Tech Clackamas, Ore. SR Guard 6-1
Ty Hoglund ^ Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) Dell Rapids, S.D. SR Guard 6-3
Paul Marandet ^ Spring Arbor (Mich.) Warsaw, Ind. SR Guard 6-1
Talon Pinckney ^ College of Idaho Boise, Idaho SR Guard 5-10
Nic Reed ^ Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) New Albany, Ind. SR Forward 6-5
SECOND TEAM
Name School Hometown Year Position Height
Darryl Bowie Ottawa (Kan.) Rome, Ga. SR Guard 5-10
Hussayn Ford * Northwest (Wash.) Seattle, Wash. SR Forward 6-6
Mark Gordon Keiser (Fla.) Eustis, Fla. SR Forward 6-5
Jemeil King Bellevue (Neb.) Oakland, Calif. JR Guard 6-5
Jevon Knox % Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) Marysville, Ohio JR Guard 6-2
Jackson Lamb * Briar Cliff (Iowa) Greenfield, Iowa SR Guard 6-4
Justin Martin * Multnomah (Ore.) Spokane, Wash. SR Guard 5-10
Ronnie Rousseau III Antelope Valley (Calif.) Cincinnati, Ohio SR Guard 5-10
Xavier Sewell Washington Adventist (Md.) Germantown, Md. SR Guard 6-4
Bishop Smith * IU East (Ind.) Indianapolis, Ind. SR Guard 5-9
THIRD TEAM
Name School Hometown Year Position Height
Leo Behrend * Ave Maria (Fla.) Pocatello, Idaho SR Guard 6-4
Austin Butler Montreat (N.C.) Morganton, N.C. SR Guard 6-5
Armand Cartwright Rochester (Mich.) Bloomfield, Mich. SR Guard 6-1
Andrew Hamm Southwestern (Kan.) Alief, Texas SR Guard 6-3
Tate Hoffman Southern Oregon West Linn, Ore. SR Guard 6-7
Chris King Mount Marty (N.D.) Des Moines, Iowa SR Guard 6-1
Seth Maxwell Indiana Wesleyan Clark Summit, Pa. SO Forward 7-0
Lorenzo Moore Holy Cross (Ind.) Chicago, Ill. SR Forward 6-4
Blake Smith Alice Lloyd (Ky.) Manchester, Ky. SR Guard 6-3
Cameron Wolter Marian (Ind.) Fishers, Ind. JR Guard 6-8
^ 2019 1st Team AA
& 2019 2nd Team AA
% 2019 3rd Team AA
* 2019 Hon. Mention
HONORABLE MENTION
Name School Position
Vernon Jackson Allen (S.C.) Guard
Shandon Boone Avila (Mo.) Guard
Nate Bruneel College of Idaho Guard
Brandt Cochran Ozarks (Mo.) Guard
Brevin Sloup Concordia (Neb.) Guard
Zavier Lucero Cal Maritime (Calif.) Forward
Garrett Franken Dordt (Iowa) Forward
Max McCullough Eastern Oregon Guard
Nick Johnson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Forward
James Conley Friends (Kan.) Guard
Haden Deaton Grace (Ind.) Forward
Rashad Richardson IU Northwest (Ind.) Guard
Kourtlandt Martin IU South Bend (Ind.) Guard
Josh Kline Indiana Tech Forward
Desean Hampton IU Kokomo (Ind.) Forward
David Burton IU Southeast (Ind.) Guard
Darnell Latham Jr. Lincoln (Ill.) Guard
Trayvon Tyler Lincoln (Ill.) Guard
Cliff Snow Lourdes (Ohio) Guard
Joshua Reynolds Madonna (Mich.) Guard
Max Cooper Mayville State (N.D.) Center
Zach Imig Mornignside (Iowa) Guard
Trent Hillbrands Northwestern (Iowa) Guard
Brooks Haddock Oklahoma Wesleyan Guard
Alex Gross Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Center
DeMarco Dickerson Siena Heights (Mich.) Guard
Jeremy Oppenheimer Southeastern (Fla.) Guard
Brandon Durnell Spring Arbor (Mich.) Forward
Justin Brown St. Thomas (Fla.) Guard
Richard Brown Union (Ky.) Forward
Antwaan Cushingberry St. Francis (Ind.) Guard
Demitrius Martin Waldorf (Iowa) Guard
Tommie Luke Webber International (Fla.) Guard
SHARE
Previous articleDAKOTA COUNTY COURTHOUSE ALSO CLOSES
JB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR