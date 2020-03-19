Borchers & Lamb NAIA DII All Americans

KANSAS CITY – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan was named National Player of the Year.
Mangas is now a three-time All-America selection after being named to the first team in both 2018 and 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 26.88 points per game and is ranked No. 3 in the nation in that category. As a junior, he totals 2,479 points on his career scoring over 800 in each of his three years. A native of Warsaw, Ind., Mangas is ranked No. 2 in Division II in total scoring, No. 3 in points per game, No. 4 in total blocks (87) and No. 5 in blocks per game (2.72). He helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 2 ranking in the nation in the final Division II Men’s basketball poll.
Mangas is the one of six players to be named to the first team that were also selected to the top team last year. Mitchell Fink of Oregon Tech, Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Paul Marandet of Spring Arbor (Mich.), Talon Pinckney of College of Idaho and Nic Reed of Olivet Nazarene were all first-team selections in 2019.
Both Tyler Borchers of Morningside (Iowa) and Dwight Burton of Madonna (Mich.) were named to the first team after being named to the second team in 2019. Jevon Knox of Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) is the lone member of the 2019 second team to also be featured on the second team in 2020.
Hussayn Ford of Northwest (Wash.), Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff, Justin Martin of Multnomah (Ore.) and Bishop Smith of IU East (Ind.) all improved from being an honorable mention in 2019 to the second team in 2020. Leo Behrend of Ave Maria (Fla.) also moved out of the honorable mention category from 2019 into the third team in 2020.
Coach Colby Blaine of College of Idaho was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Blaine lead the Yotes to a 31-3 record and a No. 1 ranking in the final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25.
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Hometown
|Year
|Position
|Height
|*Kyle Mangas ^
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Warsaw, Ind.
|JR
|Guard
|6-4
|Junior Arrey
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Blacklick, Ohio
|JR
|Guard
|6-0
|Tyler Borchers &
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Le Mars, Iowa
|SR
|Center
|6-7
|Dwight Burton &
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Detroit, Mich.
|SR
|Guard
|6-1
|TreVion Crews
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|JR
|Guard
|6-0
|Mitchell Fink ^
|Oregon Tech
|Clackamas, Ore.
|SR
|Guard
|6-1
|Ty Hoglund ^
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|Dell Rapids, S.D.
|SR
|Guard
|6-3
|Paul Marandet ^
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Warsaw, Ind.
|SR
|Guard
|6-1
|Talon Pinckney ^
|College of Idaho
|Boise, Idaho
|SR
|Guard
|5-10
|Nic Reed ^
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|New Albany, Ind.
|SR
|Forward
|6-5
|SECOND TEAM
|Name
|School
|Hometown
|Year
|Position
|Height
|Darryl Bowie
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Rome, Ga.
|SR
|Guard
|5-10
|Hussayn Ford *
|Northwest (Wash.)
|Seattle, Wash.
|SR
|Forward
|6-6
|Mark Gordon
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Eustis, Fla.
|SR
|Forward
|6-5
|Jemeil King
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Oakland, Calif.
|JR
|Guard
|6-5
|Jevon Knox %
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|Marysville, Ohio
|JR
|Guard
|6-2
|Jackson Lamb *
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Greenfield, Iowa
|SR
|Guard
|6-4
|Justin Martin *
|Multnomah (Ore.)
|Spokane, Wash.
|SR
|Guard
|5-10
|Ronnie Rousseau III
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|SR
|Guard
|5-10
|Xavier Sewell
|Washington Adventist (Md.)
|Germantown, Md.
|SR
|Guard
|6-4
|Bishop Smith *
|IU East (Ind.)
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|SR
|Guard
|5-9
|THIRD TEAM
|Name
|School
|Hometown
|Year
|Position
|Height
|Leo Behrend *
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|Pocatello, Idaho
|SR
|Guard
|6-4
|Austin Butler
|Montreat (N.C.)
|Morganton, N.C.
|SR
|Guard
|6-5
|Armand Cartwright
|Rochester (Mich.)
|Bloomfield, Mich.
|SR
|Guard
|6-1
|Andrew Hamm
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|Alief, Texas
|SR
|Guard
|6-3
|Tate Hoffman
|Southern Oregon
|West Linn, Ore.
|SR
|Guard
|6-7
|Chris King
|Mount Marty (N.D.)
|Des Moines, Iowa
|SR
|Guard
|6-1
|Seth Maxwell
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Clark Summit, Pa.
|SO
|Forward
|7-0
|Lorenzo Moore
|Holy Cross (Ind.)
|Chicago, Ill.
|SR
|Forward
|6-4
|Blake Smith
|Alice Lloyd (Ky.)
|Manchester, Ky.
|SR
|Guard
|6-3
|Cameron Wolter
|Marian (Ind.)
|Fishers, Ind.
|JR
|Guard
|6-8
|^ 2019 1st Team AA
|& 2019 2nd Team AA
|% 2019 3rd Team AA
|* 2019 Hon. Mention
|HONORABLE MENTION
|Name
|School
|Position
|Vernon Jackson
|Allen (S.C.)
|Guard
|Shandon Boone
|Avila (Mo.)
|Guard
|Nate Bruneel
|College of Idaho
|Guard
|Brandt Cochran
|Ozarks (Mo.)
|Guard
|Brevin Sloup
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Guard
|Zavier Lucero
|Cal Maritime (Calif.)
|Forward
|Garrett Franken
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Forward
|Max McCullough
|Eastern Oregon
|Guard
|Nick Johnson
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Forward
|James Conley
|Friends (Kan.)
|Guard
|Haden Deaton
|Grace (Ind.)
|Forward
|Rashad Richardson
|IU Northwest (Ind.)
|Guard
|Kourtlandt Martin
|IU South Bend (Ind.)
|Guard
|Josh Kline
|Indiana Tech
|Forward
|Desean Hampton
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|Forward
|David Burton
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|Guard
|Darnell Latham Jr.
|Lincoln (Ill.)
|Guard
|Trayvon Tyler
|Lincoln (Ill.)
|Guard
|Cliff Snow
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|Guard
|Joshua Reynolds
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Guard
|Max Cooper
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Center
|Zach Imig
|Mornignside (Iowa)
|Guard
|Trent Hillbrands
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Guard
|Brooks Haddock
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Guard
|Alex Gross
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Center
|DeMarco Dickerson
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Guard
|Jeremy Oppenheimer
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Guard
|Brandon Durnell
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Forward
|Justin Brown
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|Guard
|Richard Brown
|Union (Ky.)
|Forward
|Antwaan Cushingberry
|St. Francis (Ind.)
|Guard
|Demitrius Martin
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Guard
|Tommie Luke
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Guard