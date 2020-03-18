MUSKETEERS DEAL WITH TICKET AND AUCTION ISSUES AS SEASON ENDS

The USHL decision to cancel the rest of the current hockey season means Musketeers fans have questions about their season tickets.

The Musketeers ask that fans exercise patience as they continue to work through this uncertain time and conclude the season while trying to navigate the road ahead for next season.

The following policies are being put in place:

Item Refund Policy

Season Tickets *(1) comp flex ticket for each game missed for 2020-21 season or

*Credit of cost towards 2020-21 season tickets or

*By check issued prior to May 31, 2020

Flex Tickets (1) comp flex ticket for each turned in prior to 10/1/2020

(Available at Musketeers Office only)

Unused Season Tickets Forfeited

Group Tickets Refunded via SCM check prior to May 31, 2020

Individual Tickets *Refunded at point of purchase prior to May 31, 2020 or (1) comp flex ticket for each for 2020-21 season

(Flex tickets only available at the Musketeers Office)

Fans who purchased the players worn black jerseys will be available to pick them up by appointment by calling the Musketeers Office due to the Long Lines Family Rec Center being closed to the public at this time.

White jersey raffle tickets will be available for purchase in the Musketeers Office(by appointment) from now until Friday, May 22nd, 2020 or by phone as the office will have variable hours during this challenging time.

The drawing for these jerseys will be conducted on the Musketeers page on Facebook through Facebook live with winning numbers being posted immediately after on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.

The decision on the green jerseys has not been decided at this time and will be released once a decision has been made.

Season Ticket Holders – we are finishing on the 2020-21 season renewal package and are anxious for you to receive it.

This should be coming out by the end of March or early April 2020.

If you would like to renew or make seat changes and don’t want to wait you are welcome to visit the Musketeers Office or contact our office to make those arrangements at this time.