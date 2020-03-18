HEALTH OFFICIALS REMAIN READY, BUT ZERO COVID-19 CASES YET IN WOODBURY COUNTY

Siouxland District Health officials say they continue to monitor the local situation regarding COVID-19.
Health Director Kevin Grieme gave an update Wednesday morning:
Grieme acknowledged that everyone has been forced to change from our normal routines in an effort to prevent the spread of the corona virus:
He also says school students who are on break from classes for the next few weeks should try to avoid meeting in large groups to prevent a possible spread of the illness:
Grieme says if Woodbury County does confirm a case of COVID-19, hospitals and health officials have an action plan to put into place.