One positive thing likely related to fears of the corona virus was that fewer people were out drinking and driving on St. Patrick’s Day.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed only four impaired drivers from the road during a special enforcement operation surrounding St. Patrick’s Day.

The four arrests are the fewest during a St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort in at least 15 years.

Throughout the last decade, NSP has averaged roughly 16 DUI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day.