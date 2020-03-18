DEMAND FOR COVID TESTING INCREASES AS SUPPLIES RUN SHORT

Testing for COVID-19 remains an issue for the public both nationally, at the state level, and locally.

Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health, says the demand continues to increase:

OC…….to S-H-L. ;26

Brock says not everyone will be tested, even if they think they have minor symptoms.

Those people should still see their doctor and stay home like with any other illness:

OC……..first began. ;22

As of last Friday, the state lab could perform 850 tests.

The state capacity will increase along with private lab capacity.

Meanwhile officials have announced South Dakota’s public health lab has halted COVID-19 testing due to a shortage of supplies.

The lab had to stop this week after running out of supplies both from the Centers for Disease Control and private suppliers.

It ran tests for medium and high risk patients on Monday.

The Department of Health said there is “no timeframe” for when tests will be available due to a nationwide shortage of testing supplies.

Photo by CBS News