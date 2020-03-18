CONGRESS PASSES COVID-19 ECONOMIC RELIEF MEASURE

The U.S. Senate passed a second coronavirus response bill, and sent it to President Donald Trump to sign.

The vote was a lopsided 90-8 and included a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19.

The measure is also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus free.

The U-S Senate will consider a third plan that Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says would send a one-thousand dollar direct payment to everyone.

Ernst says she hasn’t decided if she will support the plan:

Ernst says the Senate is also considering help for non-profit groups.

Senator Ernst says the U-S economy has taken a big hit — but she says the silver lining in the whole thing is the economy was doing very well before the virus struck.

She says that gives hope that things can turn back around.