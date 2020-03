WOODBURY SUPERVISORS ELECTION TO BE MAINLY BY MAIL IN BALLOTS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SPECIAL ELECTION ON APRIL 14TH TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL BE UNLIKE ANY THAT HAS EVER TAKEN PLACE BEFORE.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL IS URGING THOSE CASTING A BALLOT TO DO SO AT HOME BECAUSE OF COVID-19:

OC………AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. :20

THE BALLOT REQUEST FORM MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5PM ON APRIL 3RD AND TO BE COUNTED, THE ABSENTEE BALLOT MUST BE POSTMARKED BY APRIL 13TH OR HAND DELIVERED TO THE ELECTION OFFICE BY 9PM ON ELECTION DAY.

GILL SAYS THERE WILL BE ONLY TWO POLLING PLACES OPEN IN THE COUNTY ON THAT DAY, APRIL 14TH:

OC………..BEFORE THE ELECTION. :21

GILL IS ASKING VOTERS TO REFRAIN FROM USING THOSE FACILITIES UNLESS THEY ARE UNREGISTERED OR HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE.

HE IS ALSO LOOKING TO SAFEGUARD HIS POLL WORKERS AGAINST COVID-19, MANY OF WHOM ARE OLDER AND RETIRED VOLUNTEERS:

OC…….PROTECTED GROUPS. :22

GILL ALSO PLANS TO PLACE A DROP BOX OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE OFFICE SO PEOPLE CAN LEAVE THEIR BALLOTS SAFELY.