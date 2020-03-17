WOODBURY LEC & COURTHOUSE TO RESTRICT ACCESS

In an effort to protect Woodbury County employees and citizens, some precautionary changes to some services begin Wednesday.

Until further notice most Woodbury County offices will require an appointment to conduct business.

Woodbury County’s Sheriff’s and Treasurer’s Office will continue services as normal, with extra protocols in place.

The Treasurer’s Office will be limiting the number of customers in the office to 10 at a time.

They are highly recommending utilizing their online services at woodburycountyiowa.gov.

Sheriff Dave Drew says there will be some changes at the Law Enforcement Center though:

Group meetings at the L-E-C have been suspended also.

Drew says his deputies and staff have protocols in place to deal with anyone they take into custody:

The sheriff says other precautions are taking place in the jail:

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.