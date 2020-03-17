UNION COUNTY TO LIMIT COURTHOUSE ACCESS

The Union County Commissioners met Tuesday with department heads to discuss measures in that South Dakota county.

The Commissioners have decided to eliminate any non-essential business at the courthouse.

Beginning at 8:30 am on Wednesday, Union County will limit the access to the Union County Courthouse to essential business only.

Citizens should first call the county office to do business with and set an appointment before arriving at the courthouse.

The northeast courthouse door will remain open but there will be a staffed screening point to determine final access into the courthouse.

All other courthouse doors will be secured.