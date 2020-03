STATE OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY SHUTS DOWN IOWA BUSINESSES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS PROCLAIMED A STATE OF PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER EMERGENCY THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF IOWA.

ALL RESTAURANTS AND BARS, FITNESS CENTERS, THEATERS, CASINOS AND GAMING FACILITIES, ADULT DAY CARE AND SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS, ARE HEREBY CLOSED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES MAY BE SOLD THROUGH DRIVE-THROUGH, CARRY-OUT OR DELIVERY.

NO MASS GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN TEN PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED.

THE DISASTER DECLARATION GOES INTO EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AND WILL CONTINUE FOR UP TO THIRTY DAYS.

THE GOVERNOR MAY EXTEND OR SHORTEN THE LENGTH OF THE DECLARATION AS CONDITIONS WARRANT.