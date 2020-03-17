SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO BEGIN FREE MEAL PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN 18 & UNDER

The Sioux City Community School District will begin taking part in the Emergency COVID 19 Food Service Program Wednesday to feed the youth in our community while schools are closed due to the pandemic.

Meals are available Monday through Friday at over 20 locations listed below.

Each site serves for 30 minutes once a day and are free for all children ages 1-18 years.

Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken off-site for consumption.

All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately.

Serving Sites are as follows:

• Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St. serving 10:45-11:15

• Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving 11:30-12:00.

• East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving 10:45-11:15.

• Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving 10:45-11:15.

• West High School at 2001 Cassleman St. serving 11:30-12:00

• West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th St. serving 10:45-11:15

• Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd. serving 11:30-12:00.

• Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving 10:45-11:15.

• Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th St. serving 11:30-12:00

• Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St. serving 10:45-11:15

• North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive N. serving 11:30-12:00

• North High School at 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. serving 12:15-12:45

• Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave serving 10:45-11:15

• Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave. serving 11:30-12:00

• Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving 12:15-12:45.

• Regency Trailer Court at 4101 E. Gordon Dr. serving 10:45-11:15

• Regency (Gibson) Apts. at 2201 Gibson St. serving 11:30-12:00.

• Old Mc Kinley School at 200 Paxton St serving 10:45-11:15