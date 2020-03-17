NOEM TO KEEP SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOLS CLOSED ONE MORE WEEK

Gov. Kristi Noem orders South Dakota schools to stay closed again next week while the state waits for more testing to be available.

OC………health care providers. :16

Noem says one more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota:

OC………..at home resting. :18

Officials report all the positive cases have come from people who traveled outside the state and there is currently no evidence of it spreading in communities.

Because of that, she is not ordering restaurants and bars to shut down or placing strict limits on gatherings at this time.

Leaders from two of the largest healthcare providers in the state have announced they will be coordinating to make more tests available and expanding testing to commercial labs.

They hope to make tests readily available by the end of the week.