MANY CITY OF SIOUX CITY FACILITIES TO SHUT DOWN FOR TWO WEEKS

In response to Governor Reynold’s proclamation limiting public interactions, several Sioux City facilities will close to the general public beginning at 4:30 p.m. today (March 17) until Tuesday, March 31st.

This includes City Hall, the Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, the Central Maintenance Garage on 18th Street, the Sioux City Convention Center, the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Water Treatment Plant.

Emergency services will continue and there are no changes in service at Sioux Gateway Airport, City Transit or the Landfill at this time.

The parking ramp located at 3rd & Pearl Streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is closed.

All other public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center will be open from 9a.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff.

The City remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff.

Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.