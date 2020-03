LOCAL RESTAURANTS ADJUST AFTER DINE-IN BAN TAKES AFFECT

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS DISASTER DECLARATIONS MEANS THAT DINING IN RESTAURANTS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS INSIDE OF THEIR BUILDINGS FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.

THOSE WITH WALK UP WINDOWS OR DRIVE THROUGH LANES WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SERVE CUSTOMERS IN THAT MANNER.

JOHN ELIADES OF MILWAUKEE WIENER AND HIS STAFF QUICKLY MADE ARRANGEMENTS TO OPEN THEIR WALK UP WINDOW ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THEIR BUILDING:

OC………THAT WE CAN. :17

FOR NOW THEY WILL OPERATE DURING THEIR NORMAL HOURS:

OC………..THROUGH LUNCH. :11

OTHER RESTAURANTS WERE LOOKING AT OPTIONS SUCH AS HOME DELIVERY OF FOOD TO CUSTOMERS.