LOCAL GROCERY CHAINS TO CHANGE HOURS

Sioux City’s major grocery chains are limiting shopping hours starting on Wednesday.

Hy-Vee stores will operate from 8am until 8 p.m. until further notice, seven days a week.

The shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand.

All dining areas in Hy-Vee stores are now closed to the public.

Online customer deliveries will now be made by third-party partners where available in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores.

Fareway Food Stores say they will operate from 8am until 7pm Monday through Saturday.

Fareway will limit customer access to senior citizens and those in high risk groups to COVID-19 from 8am until 9am each day, opening to the general public after 9am.