IOWA’S COVID-19 CASE TOTAL REACHES 29

IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS SIX MORE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN THE STATE AS OF TUESDAY NIGHT.

THAT BRINGS THE STATE’S TOTAL TO 29.

THE LATEST CASES INCLUDE THREE MORE IN JOHNSON COUNTY AND ONE EACH IN ADAIR, BLACKHAWK AND DALLAS COUNTIES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY FOR THE STATE ON TUESDAY, BUT SAYS MANY BUSINESSES WILL REMAIN OPEN:

OC……….SPREAD OF THE VIRUS. :15

REYNOLDS ORDER CLOSED ALL RESTAURANTS, BARS, FITNESS CENTERS, THEATERS, CASINOS, ADULT DAY CARE AND SENIOR CENTERS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES MAY BE SOLD THROUGH DRIVE-THROUGH, CARRY-OUT OR DELIVERY.

NO MASS GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN TEN PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED.