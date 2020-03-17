HARD ROCK & WINNAVEGAS CASINOS CLOSE TEMPORARILY

Both the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City and WinnaVegas Casino near Sloan have temporarily closed starting at noon on Tuesday.

Doug Fisher, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, says all team members will be paid for the upcoming two-week period and paychecks, paid time off and benefits will not be affected.

Some key staff members will help close operations and remain onsite to clean and maintain the facility in taking preventative steps to limit the risks of community spread of COVID-19.

WinnaVegas Casino Resort will close until noon on March 31st per Governor Reynold’s Disaster Emergency.

General Manager Mayan Beltran says since the outbreak occurred, they’ve been diligent about cleaning and sterilizing the property above and beyond normal cleaning protocol.”

A formal announcement on a reopen date will be issued at an appropriate time.