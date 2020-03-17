CITY HOSPITALS RESTRICT PATIENT VISITORS

Sioux City’s two major hospitals are restricting who may come into their facilities as of Wednesday.

MercyOne and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will not allow visitors into their facilities with exceptions only for extenuating circumstances.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for children admitted to the hospital, maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life care.

For those approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed.

They must be18 or older and either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives.

Approved visitors must also be healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.