SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO CLOSE TUESDAY

Classes in South Sioux City Community Schools will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 th through Friday, March 27th.

There will be no activities, practices or school visitors other than staff allowed during this time.

School officials say this is a precautionary measure as there are currently no community spread cases in our area.

The South Sioux City closure may be extended past March 27th if conditions warrant.

South Sioux City Community Schools will attempt to provide as many student services as possible during this time.

Staff will report as usual until further notice.