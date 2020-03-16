LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED IN AN EFFORT TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS 3-16-2020
Sioux City CLOSED
Bishop Heelan CLOSED
Dakota Valley CLOSED
LeMars CSD CLOSED
Akron Westfield CLOSED
Bancroft-Rosalie CLOSED
Cherokee CLOSED
Cherokee Head Start CLOSED
Elk Point – Jefferson CLOSED
Hinton CLOSED
Kingsley-Pierson CLOSED
Lawton-Bronson CLOSED
LeMars Head Start CLOSED
Maple Valley – Anthon Oto CLOSED
MMCRU CLOSED
OA-BCIG in Ida Grove CLOSED
River Valley CLOSED
Siouxland Comm Christian CLOSED
South Sioux City CLOSED
West Monona CLOSED
Westwood CLOSED
Whiting CLOSED
Woodbury Central CLOSED