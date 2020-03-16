Home Local News LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED IN AN EFFORT TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED IN AN EFFORT TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

By
Josie Cooper
-
59
0
SHARE

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS 3-16-2020

Sioux City CLOSED

Bishop Heelan CLOSED

Dakota Valley CLOSED

LeMars CSD CLOSED

Akron Westfield CLOSED

Bancroft-Rosalie CLOSED

Cherokee CLOSED

Cherokee Head Start CLOSED

Elk Point – Jefferson CLOSED

Hinton CLOSED

Kingsley-Pierson CLOSED

Lawton-Bronson CLOSED

LeMars Head Start CLOSED

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto CLOSED

MMCRU CLOSED

OA-BCIG in Ida Grove CLOSED

River Valley CLOSED

Siouxland Comm Christian CLOSED

South Sioux City CLOSED

West Monona CLOSED

Westwood CLOSED

Whiting CLOSED

Woodbury Central CLOSED

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR