IOWA LAWMAKERS TO WAIVE SCHOOL DAY & HOUR REQUIREMENTS

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa is taking steps to expand child care options and ensure low-income students can get school lunches even as schools in the state are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The U-S-D-A has granted a waiver, so Iowa schools can continue to provide meals to low-income students on a “grab and go” basis.

On Monday afternoon, legislative leaders announced they plan to waive the requirement that Iowa schools reschedule cancelled days between now and April 12th.

The governor says policymakers will reassess after that, as school officials consider whether summer school may be required or whether members of the Class of 2020 meet the requirements for high school graduation.

Some other governors and big city mayors have ordered the closure of bars and restaurants.

Reynolds is not taking that step, but she is encouraging Iowans to avoid crowds and stay home as much as possible.

The governor also says inmates in the state’s prison system will start making hand sanitizer.

