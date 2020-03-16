HEELAN TO ALLOW STAFF & STUDENTS TEMPORARY BLDG ACCESS

Bishop Heelan will allow its teachers and staff members to return to their school buildings Tuesday morning.

Staff members will be allowed into the facilities from 8 to 11 a.m.

Dr. John Flanery will address faculty and staff and give them a chance to ask questions at 9:30 a.m. in the Heelan High School Auditorium.

The auditorium space allows for social distancing.

Those who chose not to attend will be able to attend by Zoom Meeting.

On Wednesday morning, parents and students can enter school buildings from 7:30 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. to retrieve school or personal items they would like to have at home.

The school buildings will then be locked after Wednesday morning.