HARD ROCK HOTEL TO CLOSE FOR NOW, CASINO TO REMAIN OPEN

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel will temporarily close beginning Tuesday.

The casino will be implementing social distancing measures, including turning off every other gaming machine and creating a distance between table games players.

Additionally, machines will be continually cleaned and sanitized.

The World Tour Buffet, valet service and coat check are closed until further notice.

Performances inside Anthem will be postponed until April 15th.

The Hard Rock is working with performers to reschedule the shows for later this year, and tickets already purchased will be honored.

Concerts that remain on the schedule are subject to change.