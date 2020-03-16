GAUSMAN EXPLAINS SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONCERNS OVER COVID-19

Both the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools cancelled school effective immediately based on Governor Reynolds recommendation Sunday night.

Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says facilities will be closed for at least four weeks

Sioux City Public Schools have around 15,000 students and 2400 staff members affected by the decision to close.

Gausman says it’s not known yet what the timetable for the rest of the school year will be:

Gausman says he also concerned about services the district won’t be able to provide to students in the coming month:

No school, activities or athletics will be convened in the foreseeable future.